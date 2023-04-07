Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

RYN stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $45.87.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.34%.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

