Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNCE opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

Insider Transactions at Jounce Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 65,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang bought 65,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,345 shares of company stock valued at $114,501. Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More

