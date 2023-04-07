KE (NYSE:BEKE) Given New $23.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

BEKE stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -1.10. KE has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

KE Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 652.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.