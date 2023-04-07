KE (NYSE:BEKE) Given New $23.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.
BEKE stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of -1.10. KE has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $21.08.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
