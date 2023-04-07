South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. It operates under the Community Banking and Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.