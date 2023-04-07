Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $615.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $600.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $561.63.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $520.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.27. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $553.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.