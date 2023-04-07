KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KREF. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KREF opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 272.77 and a current ratio of 272.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.94 million, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.84. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,154,000 after buying an additional 592,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $6,260,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after buying an additional 280,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,496,000 after buying an additional 203,500 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.