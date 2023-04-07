Raymond James Trims USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Target Price to $12.00

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on USCB Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of USCB opened at $9.88 on Thursday. USCB Financial has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $193.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 19.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

