Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

