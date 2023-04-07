Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 243.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $35.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPeng Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.72.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

