Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Raises Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 243.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XPeng Stock Performance
Shares of XPeng stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $35.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPeng (XPEV)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.