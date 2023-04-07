Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 554 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 221,666.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 119,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Wix.com from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of WIX opened at $93.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

