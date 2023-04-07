1,372 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

AIZ stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

