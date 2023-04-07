Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 2,850 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

