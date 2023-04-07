Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 251,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $8,796,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.07.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

