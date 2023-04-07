Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

