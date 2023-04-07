Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Trading Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $15.49 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Mannatech Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.88%.
Institutional Trading of Mannatech
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
