Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,740 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 637.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance reduced their price objective on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
