Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 916 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 51,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 15,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

VLO stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average of $128.30.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.69.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.