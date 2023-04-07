Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In related news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 2.2 %

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

HY stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.99 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -29.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Stories

