DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 28,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 474,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DICE shares. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at DICE Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at $165,823,205.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares in the company, valued at $689,036.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 372,590 shares of company stock worth $10,239,252 and have sold 11,273 shares worth $328,735. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICE Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.