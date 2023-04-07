DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 28,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 474,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DICE shares. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.
DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Activity at DICE Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.