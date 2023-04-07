Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,238 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,942. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $197.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

