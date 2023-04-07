Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $11,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AON by 749.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after acquiring an additional 551,932 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 6,802.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 13.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after purchasing an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AON by 798.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 121,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after purchasing an additional 107,838 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $322.05 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.59.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

