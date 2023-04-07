Cedric Pech Sells 720 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $215.89 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $438.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.03. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

