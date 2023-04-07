Calamos Advisors LLC Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,393 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.39.

Centene stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Read More

