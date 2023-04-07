Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,428 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 94,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 70,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.61.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

