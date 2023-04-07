Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $12.35 Million Position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,348,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 3.14% of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 196,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,968 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 183,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

ENTF stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Profile

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

