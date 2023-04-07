Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 442,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,684,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Signify Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Signify Health by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGFY stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Signify Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

