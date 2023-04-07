Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 19,113 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

