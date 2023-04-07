Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,250,000 Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,862,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 25.00% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHNA. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $749,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,498,000.

Shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

