1,250,000 Shares in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX) Purchased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.00% of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEEX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 682,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,464,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition by 152.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 503,817 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,996,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEEX opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

