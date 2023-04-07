Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Insider B. David Vosburg Sells 25,996 Shares

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) insider B. David Vosburg sold 25,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $13,257.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,437,821 shares in the company, valued at $733,288.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
B. David Vosburg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, B. David Vosburg sold 10,983 shares of Local Bounti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $7,248.78.
Local Bounti Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Local Bounti Co. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.85.
About Local Bounti
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
