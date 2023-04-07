Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Insider B. David Vosburg Sells 25,996 Shares

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) insider B. David Vosburg sold 25,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $13,257.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,437,821 shares in the company, valued at $733,288.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

B. David Vosburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, B. David Vosburg sold 10,983 shares of Local Bounti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $7,248.78.

Local Bounti Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Local Bounti Co. has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCL. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Local Bounti by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.85.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

