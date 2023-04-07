Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

