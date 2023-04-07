Calamos Advisors LLC Has $14.61 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,553 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,184,560. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

