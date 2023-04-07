Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 36,085 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRA shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Price Performance

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

