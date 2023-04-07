Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 3,528 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 990.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.95.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.68%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

