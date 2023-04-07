Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $68.84, but opened at $67.21. Block shares last traded at $67.77, with a volume of 1,469,512 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,313. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Block by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

