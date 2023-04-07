YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 310 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Trimble by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,494,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,923,000 after purchasing an additional 118,318 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Trimble by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Trimble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Northcoast Research cut Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $73.17.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 12.23%. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

