YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $18.99 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.