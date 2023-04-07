Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,667 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 38.1% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Snap-on by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after buying an additional 16,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Snap-on by 52.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $228.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Snap-on Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.