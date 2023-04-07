Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,766 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 286,345 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,300,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,771,000 after buying an additional 182,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,960,000 after buying an additional 889,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.