Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 9,465 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 617.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $915,149,000 after buying an additional 245,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,089,000 after buying an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

EOG stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

