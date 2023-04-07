Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,610 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 34,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Target by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TGT opened at $165.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.