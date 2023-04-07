Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 33,433 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,433 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,961,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 147,711 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

ALDX opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $579.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.12. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.43.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

