Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth $91,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $122,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $102.36.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

