Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,427 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

APLE stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

