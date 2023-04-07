Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3,160.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,387.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,067,000 after acquiring an additional 696,312 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 299.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 842,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,369,000 after acquiring an additional 631,429 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13,716.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 392,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4,245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.38.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

