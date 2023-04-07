Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,481,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,598,000 after buying an additional 102,353 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 15.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,334,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,250,000 after buying an additional 321,137 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,753,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,040,000 after buying an additional 105,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% during the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after buying an additional 289,462 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $164.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $197.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

