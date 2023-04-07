Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,064 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ITT by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.30.

ITT Stock Performance

NYSE ITT opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.72. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.