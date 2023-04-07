Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,429 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HEICO news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 39,208 shares valued at $6,367,528. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $166.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.16. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

