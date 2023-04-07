Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

BOK Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOK Financial news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.