The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Merchants Trust Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of LON:MRCH opened at GBX 570 ($7.08) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 582.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 558.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Merchants Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 480 ($5.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 606 ($7.53). The company has a market capitalization of £810.54 million, a PE ratio of 919.35 and a beta of 0.92.
About The Merchants Trust
