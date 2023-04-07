The Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Merchants Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:MRCH opened at GBX 570 ($7.08) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 582.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 558.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Merchants Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 480 ($5.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 606 ($7.53). The company has a market capitalization of £810.54 million, a PE ratio of 919.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

About The Merchants Trust

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.